Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: SP-Cong alliance will achieve majority in UP, says Mulayam Singh Yadav

Expressing confidence of a favourable mandate in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on Thursday said that his party’s alliance with the Congress would achieve majority, adding that his son Akhilesh Yadav will yet again take over as the Chief Minister.

“The alliance is getting majority in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh will be the Chief Minister,” Mulayam said.

The Samajwadi Party-Congress combine, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are locked in a three-cornered battle in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

Spreading over a span of more than a month starting from February 11 to March 8, the Uttar Pradesh elections were held in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 11.