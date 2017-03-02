UP Assembly Elections 2017: In Mukhtar Ansari backyard, CM Akhilesh Yadav says ‘not angry with anyone’

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav at an election rally in Mau on Wednesday. PTI Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav at an election rally in Mau on Wednesday. PTI

A DAY after BSP chief Mayawati addressed a public meeting in favour of jailed BSP candidate from Mau Mukhtar Ansari, who had almost merged his party with the Samajwadi Party under then state chief Shivpal Yadav before Akhilesh Yadav nullified it, the chief minister on Wednesday said that neither politics nor political alliances are a straight, smooth road. Addressing a public rally in Mau in support of SP candidate Altaf Ansari, Akhilesh said, “Rajneeti ka tedha-medha raasta hota hai, ooncha neecha raasta hota hai…. Aapne kisi ke saath samjhauta kiya…humein nahi pasand aaya… hum nahi chahte samjhauta ho…humne to haath ke saath samjhauta kiya (Politics does not run along a smooth road, it has ups and downs. You aligned with someone and I did not like it. I do not want that alliance, so I held Congress’s hand).

Mukhtar Ansari’s Quami Ekta Dal subsequently merged with the BSP.

He pointed out that in case he had entered into alliance with anyone else, then the issues on debate would have been very different. “Maan lo aur kisi ke saath samjhauta kar lete to aapke flyover ki behas nahi hoti, aapki sadak ki behas nahi ho rahi hoti, aapke tamaam kaam hain, uski behas nahi ho rahi hoti…aur hi koi behas ho rahi hoti (in any other alliance, we would not have discussed public issues such as flyovers, roads or other issues. The debate would have revolved around other issues),” Akhilesh said.

Stating that he is not upset with anyone – indicating Ansari and the aborted merger with his QED, but without taking names, Akhilesh thrice said, “Hamari kisi se narazgi nahi hai,” – he said that “someone” is trying to spread the message that he is angry with someone. “Hum to kisi se naraz nahi hain, humara to jhagda Bua se hai (My fight is only with Bua, Mayawati),” he said.

Akhilesh also told the crowd that they should remember that Mayawati is never grateful to anyone.

Targeting Mayawati, Akhilesh said, “Woh apna bhaashan padh rahi thhi aur janta kursiyon pe so rahi thhi (while she was reading out her long speech, the people were sleeping in their chairs).”

Promising to do whatever he can do for Mau, and especially the region’s weavers, Akhilesh, who addressed two meetings in Mau on Wednesday, also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that while he had given electricity to the city of Ganga – Varanasi, Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency – for some even electricity has turned into “Hindu versus Muslim” issue.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s non-stop campaigning in UP, Akhilesh said, “Bahut dil lag raha hai aapka Uttar Pradesh mein…lagta hai Dilli-wali kursi mein achha nahi lag raha aapko…. Hum to keh rahe hain adla-badli kar lo kursi ki (You seem to be enjoying UP and seems like you are not enjoying the Delhi chair. Why don’t we exchange chairs?)”