Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Day before Raebareli goes to polls, Sonia Gandhi attacks Modi govt for neglecting her constituency

Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI File Photo) Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI File Photo)

A day before assembly segments in Raebareli goes to polls, Congress president Sonia Gandhi Wednesday issued a letter attacking Modi government for neglecting her Lok Sabha constituency. Gandhi, who gave the poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh a miss, said that she was not present in the poll campaign due to some reasons but maintained that representing the constituency is a matter of pride for her. “Raebareli and Amethi have become an integral part of our lives, ours is a special relationship, biggest asset of my life. Due to some reasons, I couldn’t be present between all of you this time. Representing you is a matter of pride for me,my family,” wrote Sonia Gandhi.

It was the first time since 1998 that Gandhi didnt’ campaigns in her constituency. Hitting out at the Modi government for neglecting the people of her constituency despite winning 71 seats in Lok Sabha, Gandhi said she is pained to see what is hapening in raebareli and Amethi.

“Centre Govt is depriving you (people) of welfare programmes deliberately, and I am pained to see this happening. Have you ever seen a government which works against its own people and make them weak. Unfortunately Modi government is doing the same. They are working for the benefits of a few capitalists at the cost of our poor people,” added Gandhi.

She also mocked at the BJP government for failing to bring the ‘achhe din’ as promised before Lok sabha polls. “The current elections is very important. The people of Utra Pradesh have given them (BJP) so much but rather than bringing achhe din then snatched everything you had. They took away your land, your job and your hard earned money.”

They can go to any extent to remain in power. Whole country is in deep pain due to their wrong policies and poor governance. Farmers are in trouble, youngsters are not getting job, housewives are struggling due to inflation. Our Dalits men are living in fear. The whole country is looking up to you (people). I request you to vote for Congress candidates,’ added Gandhi.

The fourth phase polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on Thursday in 53 Assembly constituencies spread over 12 districts, including the backward Bundelkhand region and the Nehru-Gandhi pocket borough of Rae Bareli. Other districts going to polls in this phase are Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Allahabad, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Banda, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot and Fatehpur.

In 2012 polls, out of the 53 seats in this phase, Samajwadi Party had won 24, BJP 5, Bahujan Samaj Party 15, Congress 6 and ‘others’ 3.

