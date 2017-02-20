Sidelined Beni Prasad Verma says no one from SP invited him to campaign

Beni Prasad Verma Beni Prasad Verma

FORMER UNION minister Beni Prasad Verma, who had left Congress to join SP in May, last year, has not been invited by the party to campaign in the polls. SP had inducted Verma — a founder member of the party before moving to the Congress — to attract Kurmi votes and to counter BJP, which had appointed Keshav Prasad Maurya as the party UP president and inducted Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel in the Union Cabinet to strengthen its hold on OBC votes. While Mulayam had announced Verma’s son Rakesh as the party candidate from Ram Nagar (Barabanki), Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav — after he took over the party’s reigns following the bitter family feud — had replaced him with MLA and Cabinet Minister Arvind Singh Gope. The CM instead asked Rakesh to contest from Kaiserganj in Bahraich, which he refused.

On Sunday, during polling in the third phase, Verma was at his residence in Lucknow till afternoon, after which he left for Barabanki to vote in Ram Nagar. When asked why he was not campaigning, Beni said, “Mulayamji bhi nahin dikha rahen hain prachar me (Mulayam too has not seen campaigning).” He went on to admit: “No one from SP had contacted me for canvassing.”

A close associate of Verma said Mulayam was in touch with him. “In earlier elections, he was Congress’ star campaigner. When he was in SP in the past, while Mulayam was the CM, he was also provided a helicopter to campaign. But in the current elections, candidates are avoiding him because they fear action from the party leadership,” said a SP leader in Barabanki.

Mulayam had inducted Verma — also given a Rajya Sabha ticket and membership in the SP national executive — to attract Kurmi voters, who are dominant backward castes found in districts such as Unnao, Barabanki, Hardoi, Sitapur, Bahraich, Gonda, Shrawasti, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Chaudhali. Four of these districts voted on Sunday.

Verma, a founder member of SP, had joined Congress around a decade ago. A five-time Lok Sabha MP, Beni had also served as the Union Minister for Steel in UPA-II.

Verma had joined SP in 2016 in the presence of Mulayam and Akhilesh. At the time of joining, he had promised to work towards ensuring that Akhilesh gets a second term as chief minister in 2017.