Shivpal Yadav will hit back, votes to divided SP will help BJP, Mayawati tells Muslims

Mayawati waves to the Aligarh crowd. PTI Mayawati waves to the Aligarh crowd. PTI

BSP chief Mayawati began her UP campaign Wednesday by cautioning Muslims that voting for a divided SP would strengthen the BJP. “Mulayam Singh Yadav insulted his brother because of his affection for his son, Shivpal’s men will surely teach a lesson to Akhilesh and his men,” she said in Aligarh. “If minorities vote for this divided party, this will clearly benefit BJP. This is why minorities should vote for the BSP, the only party that thinks about their benefits.”

Watch What Else Is Making News

She dismissed the SP’s new partner Congress as a party that no longer exists in the country and focused largely on attacking the SP and the BJP.

“It is because of the BJP’s anti minorities, anti-poor and ant-farmer policies that there is anger among the people. This is the reason why the party has no CM face in UP,” she said. She also brought up the death of Dalit student Rohit Vemula, the flogging incident of Una, the Dadri lynching and comments against Mayawati by BJP leader Dayashankar Singh, since expelled.

She promised that the BSP, if elected, will a special drive for those who could not file FIRs during the Samajwadi Party regime, so that they could do so in the BSP regime. Innocents framed would be released after scrutiny, said Mayawati, who also announced a number of sops for farmers and students.

Mayawati criticised the SP and the Congress for migration out of the state, and the BJP for supposedly reversing the trend. “The highest number of people left during Congress rule when, after Independence, they went to other states in search of employment. During SP rule, people migrated from UP due to law and order,” she said. “And with the BJP ruling at the Centre, all the people who had migrated left their jobs and returned home to look after their starving families due to demonetisation.”