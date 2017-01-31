Shivpal Yadav to form new party, campaign for candidates denied SP tickets

Shivpal Yadav claimed that those who rose through the party ranks because of Mulayam Singh Yadav have now done things to hurt and embarrass him. Shivpal Yadav claimed that those who rose through the party ranks because of Mulayam Singh Yadav have now done things to hurt and embarrass him.

In a shock move by former Samajwadi Party’s Uttar Pradesh unit president, Shivpal Yadav on Tuesday announced that he would form a new party after March 11, the day election results of five states would be declared. Shivpal, who filed his nomination papers on SP ticket for Jaswantnagar, said that he will be campaigning for candidates who were denied party tickets by Chief Minister and SP chief, Akhilesh Yadav.

“I filed my nomination papers; there were a lot of hurdles but I still filed the papers on SP’s cycle symbol,” Shivpal said. Shivpal also claimed that those who rose through the party ranks because of Mulayam Singh Yadav have now done things to hurt and embarrass him. He also highlighted the work done by his ministry. “We ran the government for five years, was my ministry’s performance inferior to others,” he said.

On Sunday, SP patriarch Mulayam announced that he would not campaign for the SP-Congress alliance in the run up to the state assembly polls. Mulayam claimed that SP could win the elections on its own. Akhilesh, however, on Monday clarified that Mulayam will campaign for the party. He previously held his first joint press conference and roadshow with Congress vice-president after stitching up an alliance in the state.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd