Uttar Pradesh elections: Politics isn’t a straight road, if you don’t change, you lose, says Sheila Dikshit

Dikshit at her Delhi home. Express archive photo Dikshit at her Delhi home. Express archive photo

THERE IS no party paraphernalia outside Delhi’s longest serving chief minister’s home. There are no security personnel blocking her entrance and no secretaries making one wait before meeting her. Sheila Dikshit, 78, sits with sports shoes under her silk saree like a “loyal soldier” as she calls herself.

The former Delhi chief minister and later Kerala governor had been named the Congress’s chief ministerial face for UP in July 2016 “for her experience and good work in the past”. Last month, when the Congress and the Samajwadi Party announced their alliance for Uttar Pradesh, the Congress veteran decided to step back and let the younger leaders run the show.

Today, she is campaigning across UP, telling voters about development in Delhi yet not speaking of it as a model for replication. “Our basic message is development and a safe UP. But this development will be assessed on the needs of the people. We will see what is required in the area and then make a plan,” Dikshit says.

Campaigning four to five hours a day, Dikshit replied to The Indian Express during a break between voting phases.

She emphasises she is not new to UP. “I belong to UP, you see. My first election was from Kannauj.” She says it took the party two months to convince her to become the party’s face in the election but she took herself out of the chief ministerial race when talks of the alliance grew stronger. “As soon as Akhilesh got the party symbol, we decided to go ahead with the alliance and once that was finalised, I decided to step back because their cannot be two chief ministerial candidates.”

Was there a discussion with the party before she opted out? “Not really. Politics is not a straight road. There are occurrences that lead you to change, and if you don’t change, you lose,” she says. She smiles as she adds she’s proud for having been chosen as a CM candidate after three terms in Delhi.

So how will she set herself apart from the other parties this election? “Well, we set ourselves apart from the BJP first of all because we are not communal. Secularism is our basic tenet. As for the BSP, the perception is that it is a corrupt party and the Congress [nationally] and the SP [in UP] both have had the opportunity to bring about progress. Which we want to continue doing,” she says. “Ours is a comprehensive vision for UP. We want to make it the No. 1 state in every aspect.”

Dikshit refers to the alliance with the SP as a “natural coming together” and says that while talks with the SP started early but did not come through until both parties felt that their secular ideologies and pro-development agenda would resonate with the people. “And it has; from here to Gorakhpur and everywhere else I’ve campaigned, the alliance has been welcomed and the feeling on the ground I’d very positive.”

About the partnership of Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, she says one brings experience to the combine and the other a national perspective. While not commenting directly on Akhilesh’s handling of the Muzaffarnagar riots, she agrees governance in UP needs improvement. “We are going to emphasise training of police personnel. We will also increase the number of thanas so that the distance before difference police stations in reduced.”

Asked about the recent absence of the AAP cabinet and several MLAs from Delhi, campaigning in Punjab and Goa, the former chief minister says, “If you are given a job, whether it is big or small, your first commitment is to that. If you run away from that, are you being responsible?”