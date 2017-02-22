Seen & heard: Coming up, BJP jingle that announces ‘victory’

The jingles will be followed by the party’s slogan for this poll — Naa goondaraj, na bhrastachar, Poorna bahumat ki Bhajpa sarkar” The jingles will be followed by the party’s slogan for this poll — Naa goondaraj, na bhrastachar, Poorna bahumat ki Bhajpa sarkar”

Once the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls is done with Thursday, the BJP will launch a new poll jingle that seeks to create the impression that the party is confidently on the way to victory. “Aa rahi Bhajapa sarkar” (BJP government is coming), goes the jingle, in audio and video. It will hit television screen and FM radio from Thursday. The idea is to send a message to voters at large and floating voters in particular. There is a view in the party that a large chunk of these undecided voters could go for the party if it is perceived as winning the polls, hence this attempt at projecting a confident face.

Watch what else is making news:



BJP leaders have been expressing confidence that the party will win a majority on its own in Uttar Pradesh “as people want change” and have seen successive governments of both the SP and the BSP.

The party, which has made the alleged “decline in law and order and rising crime” under SP rule a key poll plank, has got this into the jingle as well. It includes lines like “Ab humko koi bhay nahin… Karne goondon ka sanhar..Aa rahi Bhajapa sarkar (now we have no fear, to eliminate the criminals, the BJP government is coming)”.

Another jingle with the same catch line seeks to send out a message of hope. “Karane sabka ka beda paar, Banane jeevan ko tyohar, Aa rahi hai Bhajapa sarkar (To solve everyone’s problems and to make life a festival, BJP government is coming).”

The jingles will be followed by the party’s slogan for this poll — Naa goondaraj, na bhrastachar, Poorna bahumat ki Bhajpa sarkar” (Neither goondaraj, nor corruption; a BJP government with full majority is coming) – a senior party functionary said.

When the election began, the BJP’s poll jingle was in the form of an appeal to voters to bring the party to power to “save” it.

U P ki samhalo naiyya, Sun Babu sun Bhaiya, Laaj bachao iski ho, Are sun Bahna sun Maiya, ab parivartan laayenge, UP me Bhajapa laayenge, UP me kamal khilayenge (Arrest the fall of UP, O brother, sister and mother. We will bring about change, bring BJP to power, make the lotus bloom).”

The party has been targeting the SP on “goonda raj” and BSP on “corruption”, which it has highlighted in over half a dozen jingles.

Two agencies hired by the BJP are fine-tuning is campaign. It’s a battle of prestige for the party after its 2015 drubbing in Bihar polls. The BJP has done immensely well in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls with 71 of 80 seats and a massive 42.3 percent vote share.

By Thursday, polling in 262 of the 403 constituencies will be over. The remaining 141 will go to polls over three phases.