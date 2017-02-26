UP election 2017: Security tightened at PM Modi’s Mau rally after information of threat to his life, claims top cop

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an election campaign rally in Gonda district. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an election campaign rally in Gonda district. (PTI Photo)

A senior police official on Sunday claimed that there is a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life during his visit to Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district, news agency ANI reported. According to Mau ASP RK Singh, Rasool Pati, who is an accused in the Haren Pandya murder case, and his associates have hatched a plan to attack the prime minister’s cavalcade with rocket launcher and explosives. He also said that security therefore has been enhanced in the region.

Information of threat to life to PM during his Mau visit from Rasool Pati (Haren Pandya murder accused): Mau ASP, RK Singh pic.twitter.com/s8e0t5TORC — ANI (@ANI_news) February 26, 2017

According to reports, PM Modi will address an election rally for the BJP in Mau on Monday. The district assumes significance as Mafia-don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and his son Abbas Ansari are in fray on BSP tickets.

The prime minister, who has addressed 15 rallies for the party already, is likely to address more voters in regions that are considered weak for the party. The BJP, which has sensed a surge in support after the first two phases, is reportedly planning more of the PM’s rallies in the regions that are left to vote. PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, is scheduled to go to polls in the final phase on March 8.

A total of 51 constituencies, spread over 11 districts of eastern UP, will go to polls on Monday in the fifth phase of the crucial assembly elections following a high-decibel campaigning which was marked by ‘war of words’ among rival parties.

