BJP storm forced desperate SP to tie up with Cong: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a campaign rally in Aligarh on Sunday.

After coining an acronym, SCAM, to mock SP, Congress, Akhilesh Yadav and (BSP chief) Mayawati at a rally in Meerut, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Aligarh asseted that the BJP will bring ‘Vikas’ — Vidyut’ (electricity), ‘Kanoon’ (law and order) and ‘Sadak’ (roads), if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking a dig at the SP-Congress alliance PM said that the BJP “storm” had forced Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to desperately seek the help of anything, “even a pole”, to retain power.

Raking up the alleged scam in government recruitment, Modi said it was not necessary to be born in a special community for job in the state.

“BJP ki andhi tez hai, yahan ke CM kisi ko bhi pakad lete hain, ki kahin udd na jaye..beh na jayen. Par andhi unhe tikne nahi degi (This time the BJP storm is so strong that the Chief Minister fears that he might be blown away…But this aandhi won’t let him stand his ground),” the PM said.

Addressing the crowd at a packed Aligarh Numaish ground, he asked: “Sooraj dhalne ke baad UP me humari bahen betiyaan akeli ghar ke bahar jaa sakti hain kya? (Are women in the state feel safe to step out of their houses after dark?)”

Claiming that on a single day, according to the NCRB data, there were 7,650 crimes in UP, including 24 rapes, 21 rape attempts, 13 murders, 33 kidnappings, 19 riots and 136 thefts, he said that BJP will guarantee safety of women if voted to power.

Modi also claimed that rival parties were united against his government due to tough measures taken against black money. He said that opposition had no right to seek votes in the name of Dr B R Ambedkar as it was the BJP that had finally come up with the idea of promoting “Panch Tirtha” or the five “pilgrimage” points for Baba Saheb, including including ones in Mau, his home town, Mumbai, where he was cremated, and London, where he studied.

“Humne demonetisation kiya, re-monitisation kar rahe hain aur e-monitisation bhi lagbhag poora hi hai. Baba Saheb Ko BHIM app se badi shraddhanjali kaun de sakta hai,” said Modi.

Referring to the state of industry in the area, he added: “Locks from Aligarh are now used to lock factories in Aligarh itself because the govt in Lucknow doesn’t provide electricity.”

He assured that if voted to power, the BJP will give ample power supply to the industries.

PM said that his government had set a deadline for state governments to bring power to 18000 villages across in India that were living in dark even in 21st century. “Most of those 18000 villages are in UP,” he added.

Observing that corrupt people were withdrawing money in the name of widow pension, he said, “The corrupt are flourishing under the current UP administration … To stop this, we have from the Centre linked pension to Aadhaar and bank accounts.”