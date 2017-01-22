Samajwadi Party’s Prajapati gets EC notice

“This incident is prima facie a serious violation of the provisions of the model code of conduct,” the EC notice stated, while asking Prajapati to send his reply by January 23. “This incident is prima facie a serious violation of the provisions of the model code of conduct,” the EC notice stated, while asking Prajapati to send his reply by January 23.

The Election Commission (EC) has issued a showcause notice to state Cabinet minister and Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prasad Prajapati for allegedly planning to distribute over 4,452 sarees in his Assembly constituency of Amethi during the upcoming elections, in violation of the model code of conduct. The EC has issued the notice based on the report of Fatehpur’s district election officer and Superintendent of Police, who have also sent to the poll panel a copy of an FIR — dated January 11 — lodged against Gayatri and two others under various sections of the IPC.

According to notice, the contents of FIR has revealed that the Fatehpur police, on January 11, had seized 4,452 sarees from a Tata loader. Prajapati’s name had appeared on the receipt documents as the receiver of the goods. The driver had also confessed that the sarees were meant to be distributed during elections in Amethi, and were to be delivered to Prajapati.

“This incident is prima facie a serious violation of the provisions of the model code of conduct,” the EC notice stated, while asking Prajapati to send his reply by January 23.