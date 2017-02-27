Samajwadi Party will be put on ventilator after UP polls: Mayawati

BSP Chief Mayawati (File Photo) BSP Chief Mayawati (File Photo)

BSP chief Mayawati on Monday took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav and asserted that the Samajwadi Party will have to be put on ventilator after polls. “SP ke babuaa ko SP ki bhaabhi bhi nahi bacha paayegi (Even the SP’s sister-in-law (Dimple), will not be able to save its much-venerated young man Akhilesh),” she said at a poll meeting in Kushinagar. Mayawati also said after the poll results are out, the SP will require ventilator support to get the much-needed Oxygen.

Her retort came a day after SP MP from Kannauj Dimple Yadav said in Jaunpur, “Buaa ji (Mayawati) has been waiting with a Raakhi in her hand. But after SP’s alliance with Congress, she is feeling the pain.” She also sought to ridicule SP patron and said, “Mulayam Singh Yadav seems to have been affected by putra-moh (blind love for son), and has gone on to insult brother Shivpal. This will lead to division of votes.” The BSP chief claimed that most of the welfare schemes pursued by the SP government owed their origin to BSP rule.

“SP has conveniently changed the names of schemes started by the BSP. The much-hyped Samajwadi Pension Scheme was known as Mahamaya Gareeb Aarthik Madad Yojana,” the former UP CM said, adding that BSP would work for a separate Poorvanchal state, if voted to power. Taking a dig at the BJP, Mayawati said, “BJP is Bhartiya Jumla (rhetoric) Party and the poll promises made by Guru-Chela (Narendra Modi and Amit Shah) during the 2012 Lok Sabha elections have fallen flat. I urge you to give a befitting reply to this duo.” She also sought to rake up the issue of BJP’s ally Shiv Sena’s alleged aversion to the people from Poorvanchal visiting Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra for employment. Mayawati also informed that due to the wrong policies of the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government, the public is disenchanted.

“The BJP speaks of unleashing streams of milk and curd, if they are voted to power. Have they done it earlier, even during their previous 6 years of rule at the Centre?” the BSP chief asked. She urged the Muslim voters to cast a decisive mandate in favour of the BSP. “If you vote for SP, then it would directly benefit the BJP. The dalit vote base of BSP is intact, and when the Muslim votes get combined with the dalit votes, BJP will face tough time,” she added.