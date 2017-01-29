SP + Congress = SP only, says Amit Shah 

BJP chief Amit Shah (File Photo) BJP chief Amit Shah (File Photo)

TAKING A dig at the SP-Congress pre-poll alliance in UP, BJP national president Amit Shah on Saturday described Congress as a “zero” while claiming that “addition of SP and Congress means SP only”. Shah said so when he was asked by mediapersons whether the SP-Congress alliance would affect BJP’s prospects as it had happened in case of the grand alliance in Bihar.

Asked about the joint campaign slogan of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi — ‘UP Ke Ladke V/S Baahri Modi’ — Shah said: “One of these ladke has looted the state while another has looted the country… Both the ladke are coming together to loot UP, but public will send them out of the state.”

He claimed no party was in a position to challenge BJP in UP and that the party was heading towards forming the government. Asked why BJP has not given any Muslim a ticket in UP, Shah said: “BJP distributes tickets based on the winnability factor. But after the formation of the government, BJP ensures that people from all caste and religion benefit from government schemes.”

Meanwhile, on a day BJP released its manifesto for UP polls, dissent over ticket distribution manifested into protests. Unhappy over ticket allotment, BJP workers from Ghazipur allegedly sprinkled kerosene to set themselves afire at the state BJP office in Lucknow but were overpowered by people nearby. While one of them was arrested, others managed to flee, a party leader said.

Shah played down the protests, saying the fight over tickets only proved that ‘achhe din’ are round the corner. “You don’t appear to have run a political party, when there is a fight over tickets it should be taken that achhe din are round the corner… where there is no fight it should be taken as a signal of defeat,” he said. “The problem is that of our party and it should be left to us… do we tell you what all you have to write,” he told mediapersons.