Samajwadi Party spokesperson quits all party posts

JUST DAYS ahead of state Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party leader and advocate Gaurav Bhatia on Sunday resigned from all his posts, including that of national president of SP’s legal wing. The decision was taken during an emergency meeting organised at Bhatia’s residence in Lucknow. A Facebook post he put up on Sunday said, “This decision is firmly entrenched in my principles of democracy and socialism…Despite having devoted over one and a half decades, it is hard for me to continue serving the party when it is compromising the very principles of democracy, secularism and socialism that I have always believed in.”

General Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Bhatia had been an SP spokesperson for the past six years. However, his name did not figure in the list of spokepersons released on January 27 by the party’s chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhary.

According to Bhatia, the party had not informed him that he had been removed from the post of spokesperson. Bhatia also said he had decided to resign while taking “moral responsibility because he failed to secure the welfare of lawyers from the state government”. He was additional advocate general representing the state government in Supreme Court for four years.