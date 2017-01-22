SP seat talks hit a wall as Congress gets ambitious

Akhilesh Yadav is set to release his party’s manifesto on Sunday morning. (File/Express Photo by Pramod Adhikari) Akhilesh Yadav is set to release his party’s manifesto on Sunday morning. (File/Express Photo by Pramod Adhikari)

Seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections appeared to be on the brink of collapse though back-channel negotiations between both parties continued late into the night. On Saturday, the Congress refused to accept the SP offer of 99-100 seats, with AICC general secretary in charge of UP, Ghulam Nabi Azad, saying, “Let us see, You will know by tomorrow when the announcement is made.”

However, in a sign that Congress leaders were still hoping for a last-minute patch-up, the party has held back the names of its candidates for the first and second phases of the elections on February 11 and 15. On Saturday, Congress strategist Prashant Kishor flew into Lucknow to meet Chief Minister and SP national president Akhilesh Yadav, who is set to release his party’s manifesto on Sunday morning.

Congress sources said it was conveyed to the Chief Minister that the party wanted 110 seats. Akhilesh, however, was reluctant to part with more than 100 seats as the party, sources said, wanted to contest 300 seats on its own.

A senior SP leader in Lucknow said, “The Congress only deserves 54 seats (where it came first in the 2012 elections or was the runner-up). Yet, the Chief Minister offered them close to 100 seats. The Congress has, however, been demanding around 140 seats. The alliance looks very unlikely.” PTI quoted senior SP leader Naresh Agarwal as saying in Lucknow that the alliance was “almost over”.

The SP had shown signs of driving a hard bargain when it announced its list of candidates for 208 seats, with 10 of these in seats held by the Congress. The SP even announced its candidate in Mathura, a seat held by Congress legislature party leader Pradeep Mathur.

Sources said the Congress had been demanding more seats in Rae Bareli and Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituencies of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. However, the SP, which won five seats in Rae Bareli and two in Amethi in 2012, is unwilling to give it any seat here. “Top leaders of the Congress had to face embarrassment when its candidates lost in most of the seats in the party stronghold. Congress was hoping to win back these seats with our support,” said an SP leader.

Sources in the Congress claimed that during the crisis over the SP symbol, Akhilesh had offered the party 142 seats (which included seats for the RLD) but scaled it down to 121 after the Election Commission ruled in his favour. They claimed he further reduced it to below 100 and finally agreed on 99-100 after some hard-nosed negotiations with the Congress.

Top Congress leaders, meanwhile, met in Delhi and cleared candidates for 140 seats that go to the polls in the first and second phase of elections. UP Congress chief Raj Babbar claimed the party would fight the first two phases of elections “with full strength”, insisting that “there are no road blocks in the talks.”