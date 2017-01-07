Samajwadi Party rift: Shivpal meets Akhilesh, truce not yet declared 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav along with Shivpal Singh Yadav. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav along with Shivpal Singh Yadav. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has turned down a “compromise formula” offered by his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who went to meet him at the CM’s residence on Friday, sources have said. This comes a day after the UP Chief Minister collected affidavits from party legislators and office bearers to bolster his claim for the party symbol.

Shivpal rushed to the CM’s residence on Friday morning. According to sources, prior to his visit to the CM’s residence, Shivpal had a meeting with Mulayam Singh and Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh at the former’s residence.

He was at the CM’s residence for about 20 minutes and left after Akhilesh turned down his proposal for a possible patch-up, said sources. This was Shivpal’s first visit to the CM’s residence after Akhilesh removed him from the post of the party’s state president on January 1.

Party insiders claim that Akhilesh was not ready to compromise on the posts of the party’s national president and state president and on the right to distribute assembly tickets.

The activity at the residences of Mulayam and Akhilesh began early on Friday morning. Shivpal and Amar Singh reached Mulayam’s place and held a meeting with him.

Shivpal later left for the CM’s residence. After returning from there, he held another meeting with Mulayam, where Amar Singh was also present. The meeting continued till the afternoon. Soon after Amar and Shivpal left, Mulayam informed the media that he would address a press conference at 3 pm.

A party insider said Mulayam had taken a decision on the ongoing issue and was about to share it. But, the press meet was later postponed to 4 pm. It was eventually cancelled, soon after state minister Azam Khan reached Mulayam’s residence.