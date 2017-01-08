Samajwadi Party rift: Akhilesh Yadav continues to skip meetings at Mulayam house

UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav stayed away from the marathon meetings taking place at the house of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav for the second consecutive day on Saturday. Akhilesh had recently replaced Mulayam as SP national president at a party convention.

While visits from senior party leaders to Mulayam’s residence continued through the day, Akhilesh focused on his official duties and held a meeting with senior officials to review government work. Chief advisor Alok Ranjan and Cabinet minister Rajendra Chaudhary were present at the meeting. Akhilesh also tweeted a picture of the meeting from his personal Twitter handle.

Mulayam’s brother Shivpal Singh Yadav, Cabinet ministers Azam Khan and Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, Assembly Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey, ex-minister Narad Rai, Ambika Chaudhary and Shadab Fatima met Mulayam at his residence. Azam and Shivpal both met with Mulayam at different sessions, but no official decision was announced by the camp. Sources said Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh was in the city, but did not meet Mulayam on Saturday.

Mulayam wanted the entire party to accept him as national president, according to sources, whereas Akhilesh reportedly wanted to hold on to the post for at least three months — the period of the Assembly elections.

Insiders claimed Akhilesh was not ready to compromise on the party national president and state president posts, and on the right to distribute Assembly tickets.