Ramgopal Yadav’s wait-and-watch policy, decides against going to EC with list

With efforts on in Lucknow for a rapprochement between Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh, the chief minister’s loyalist Ramgopal Yadav on Friday adopted a wait-and-watch policy by deciding against going to the Election Commission with a list of supporters despite announcing he would do so.

The Commission had asked both the camps to submit affidavits from supporting legislators and office bearers to establish their claim over Samajwadi Party and its election symbol ‘cycle’.

“I had given a representation to the Commission. EC has now asked to provide it with affidavits by January 9. I am going to the Commission between 3 pm and 4 pm,” he said earlier in the day.

But the Commission made it clear that neither did he sought a time nor submitted any document till 8 pm, when the receipt and issuance section closes for the day.

Though Ramgopal did not give out the number of MLAs supporting Akhilesh, he is learnt to have received a list of over 200 of them.

“56 of the 68 MLCs, 15 of the 24 MPs and 5000 delegates have supported Akhilesh… since EC wants all affidavits in seven copies, the list of delegates would be given to it tomorrow as it will become a bulky document,” he said.

He said the list of MLAs, MLCs and MPs would be handed over to the poll panel today itself.

“90 per cent of the legislators and delegates are with Akhilesh Yadav, therefore, it is crystal clear that we are thereal SP…we should be given the cycle symbol and considered the real SP,” he said.

On January 3, a split in the SP was formalised after both the sides had moved the poll watchdog staking claim over SP and its symbol.