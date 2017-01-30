Mulayam Singh Yadav’s disapproval shows SP cadre unhappy over tie up: Venkaiah Naidu

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo) Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo)

BJP on Monday latched onto Mulayam Singh Yadav’s disapproval of SP’s alliance with Congress to hit out at the formation, saying it shows people and even Samajwadi Party workers are unhappy with the tie-up. Senior party leader and Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu termed the alliance as an attempt of two frustrated parties to give shelter to each other as he claimed that various surveys had projected Congress getting less than 10 seats in the 403-seat Assembly.

The alliance underlined people’s lack of faith in Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, prompting him to enter into an alliance with Congress even though SP had won a majority on its own in the last polls, he told reporters. “If the state government had done a good job, then what was need of an alliance when SP had got a majority on its own? It shows it has lost confidence. It has tied up with a party which destroyed the country with its corrupt rule rife with scams,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav has given handle of his cycle (SP’s symbol) to a hand (Congress’ symbol) which destroyed the country, he alleged, asking people to consider it and vote for BJP which is fighting polls on developmental agenda. The SP government is remembered for lawlessness, corruption and attacks on dalits and women, he alleged, adding that Akhilesh may mislead people in Delhi with media advertisements but not those in Uttar Pradesh.

“Mulayam Singh Yadav who founded the party is saying he will not campaign for the alliance. It shows even SP cadres are not happy,” he said. Voicing displeasure over the alliance between Samajwadi Party and Congress, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday had said he would not campaign for it in the assembly polls. “I am completely against the alliance. I will not campaign for it,” Mulayam said.

In a word of praise for Bihar Chief Minister and former ally Nitish Kumar, Naidu said while he had been working to develop Bihar and take it out of ‘BIMARU’ states, UP remained backward and problems of electricity, roads, water, education and health remained. Asserting that people will vote for BJP, he said the poor saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their “messiah”.