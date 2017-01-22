Samajwadi Party manifesto woos rural people: Highlights

The manifesto promises free pressure cooker for poor women. The manifesto promises free pressure cooker for poor women.

Eyeing a comeback in Uttar Pradesh, ruling Samajwadi Party on Sunday released its election manifesto touching almost every sector of rural life. The 32-page manifesto, which carried the photographs of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, his father and SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, but no snap of Shivpal Yadav, promises 24-hour power supply and free pressure cooker to poor women.

Following are the highlights:

*Establishment of Farmers’ fund.

*24-hour supply power in rural areas.

*Free smart phones under Samajwadi smart phone scheme

*Rs 1,000 per month to 1 crore people under expansion of

Samajwadi pension scheme

*Free cycle to girls studying in class ninth to 12th.*Pressure cooker to poor women*Free ghee and milk powder to poor students*Nutrious diet to pregnant women at their place.*Metro expansion in Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi and Meerut.*Samajwadi party smart villages*Construction of Purvanchal expressway and Bundelkhand-Terai Expressway*River front development in prominent cities.*Rs 10 lakh to lawyers, less than 60 years age, onuntimely deaths.*Samajwadi sports school for sports promotion.