Samajwadi Party feud: Will accept whatever Election Commission decides, says Mulayam Singh Yadav on poll symbol

Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday said he will accept whatever decision the Election Commission takes on the contentious poll symbol issue. The commission is to announce its decision today.

Mulayam was speaking to party workers in Lucknow where he spoke about the ongoing in-fighting with his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. “Maine teen baar Akhilesh ko bulaya par wo ek minute ke liye hi aaye aur meri baat shuru hone se pehle hi chale gaye (I called Akhilesh thrice but he came just for a minute and before I could begin speaking he left),” Mulayam reportedly said.

More details are awaited.

