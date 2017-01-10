Samajwadi Party feud to end? Mulayam Singh meets Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow

The factional feud in the Samajwadi Party again came in the open as Mulayam Singh Yadav ruled out projecting Akhilesh as the Chief Ministerial candidate. The factional feud in the Samajwadi Party again came in the open as Mulayam Singh Yadav ruled out projecting Akhilesh as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

A day after hinting that all is well within the Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh Yadav met with son and party president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow Tuesday morning, post which it is likely that the two leaders will issue a statement indicating that the party is united and ready for the Assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters on Monday evening, Mulayam had said: “For the benefit of the entire state, our party stands united. There is no question of division whatsoever. We will begin the campaign soon. Akhilesh will be the next chief minister, there is no doubt about that.”

The two leaders had separate meetings with the Election Commission over who should be awarded the party’s cycle symbol. The Election Commission is yet to pronounce its ruling.

The state of Uttar Pradesh goes to polls on February 11, in a seven-phase election that concludes on March 8. The Samajwadi Party is hoping to retain power in what is likely to be a fiercely contested election come February.

