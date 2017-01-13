EC reserves order on Samajwadi Party’s cycle symbol

The factional feud in the Samajwadi Party again came in the open as Mulayam Singh Yadav ruled out projecting Akhilesh as the Chief Ministerial candidate. The factional feud in the Samajwadi Party again came in the open as Mulayam Singh Yadav ruled out projecting Akhilesh as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

After four hours of deliberation, the Election Commission of India on Friday reserved its order on who gets ownership to the party’s cycle symbol. Earlier on Friday, Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, his brother Shivpal Yadav and leaders of Akhilesh Yadav’s camp such as Ram Gopal Yadav and Naresh Aggarwal arrived at the office of Election Commission in New Delhi for the hearing.

The hearing lasted for five and a half hours where the faction-led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his father put forth their arguments asking the Commission to allot the party symbol to them.

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the meet, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Akhilesh, said, “Samajwadi party led by Akhilesh said that the symbol be allotted to them and on the other hand Mulayam’s advocate affirmed that the symbol to be allotted to them. Around five and a half hours the discussions took place.”

Sibal further informed that the ECI will “soon” take a decision in this regard.

Both the camps have staked claim to the party symbol for the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh. Ram Gopal, who has been in the Akhilesh camp, had submitted affidavits of party MLAs, MPs and MLCs proving allegiance to the chief minister. At the same time, Mulayam has reiterated that he remains the party president and said he wants the party united.

Till EC gives a judgment, candidates from both Akhilesh and Mulayam camps cannot fight election on the basis of ‘cycle’ symbol at the same time. Earlier this week, SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav called Lok Dal chief Sunil Singh to his Delhi residence where he is believed to have discussed the possibility of contesting Assembly polls on the Lok Dal symbol if EC denies him the SP symbol or freezes it.

(with inputs from ANI)

