Samajwadi Party deadlock continues as fresh reconciliation efforts fail

Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav. Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav.

The deadlock in Samajwadi Party on Saturday showed no signs of easing with warring factions led by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav failing to reach any agreement despite fresh confabulations. Mulayam stayed put in his 5-Vikramaditya Marg residence where he met his younger brother Shivpal Yadav, senior party leaders Azam Khan and Ambika Chowdhury, Assembly Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey and some others but nothing concrete came out.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

For the record, Chowdhury, while emerging from Mulayam’s residence, said, “All will be well. SP will remain one.” SP treasurer and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Seth also met Akhilesh as his residence. The parleys had gained momentum on Friday with the Election Commission setting January 9 deadline for the two sides to stake claim to the ‘cycle’ symbol.

Malayam’s cousin Ramgopal Yadav claimed the Akhilesh camp has collected signatures of 212 of the 229 MLAs, 56 of the 68 MLCs, 15 of the 24 MPs and a majority of the 5,000 delegates, “making it crystal clear as to which was the real SP”.

In Etawah, Mulayam’s brother Abhayram Yadav hailed Shivpal and blamed “stubborn Akhilesh” for the ongoing crisis within the family and party. “Akhilesh is stubborn. Shivpal used to take him to school and take care of him,” he said when reporters asked him about the issue.