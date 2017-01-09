‘Cycle’ has gone off track in Uttar Pradesh: BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma

BJP National Secretary Shrikant Sharma. (File Photo) BJP National Secretary Shrikant Sharma. (File Photo)

With the Samajwadi Party infighting going unabated, BJP on Monday said ‘cycle’ has gone “off-track” and people of Uttar Pradesh are feeling cheated as the Akhilesh Yadav government has “failed” on all fronts. The removal of Samajwadi Party government is a certainty. It looted the state all these years and proved to be a failure on all fronts. It does not matter to people whether its leaders are going to the Election Commission or anywhere else. They are feeling cheated.

“People want development and have made up their mind to vote for BJP, which is fighting on developmental agenda and will restore the law and order in the state by dealing with criminals sternly,” BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma told reporters.

Another party national secretary Sidharth Nath Singh claimed while SP has got embroiled in family war and another rival BSP has fallen on caste and minority appeasement politics it is BJP that remains committed to developmental agenda.

“This ping pong politics of sacking and induction continues in SP. The cycle has gone off-track. Akhilesh’ failures have been exposed. BJP is moving ahead on its developmental track. People will certainly reward it,” he said.

Criticising the government for “poor” law and order, Sharma claimed there are over 1100 incidents of criminals attacking police during the SP rule.