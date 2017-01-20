UP: RLD to contest all 403 UP Assembly seats in alliance with JD(U), other parties

Supporters celebrate after EC’s recognition of to the Akhilesh Yadav faction as the Samajwadi Party and allotting ‘bicycle’ symbol to it in Mirzapur on Tuesday. PTI Photo Supporters celebrate after EC’s recognition of to the Akhilesh Yadav faction as the Samajwadi Party and allotting ‘bicycle’ symbol to it in Mirzapur on Tuesday. PTI Photo

A day after the Samajwadi Party ruled out any pre-poll alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) saying its holding talks only with the Congress, UP RLD chief Massod Ahmad said on Friday that the party will contest all 403 UP Assembly seats in alliance with JD(U) and some other smaller parties. Till Thursday, there were reports indicating that the RLD leadership was hopeful of a seat-sharing tie-up with the Congress. As reported by the Indian Express on Thursday, the RLD has demanded 36 seats from the Congress.

Meanwhile, two Samajwadi Party MLAs – Bhagwan Sharma alias Guddu Pandit and his brother Mukesh Sharma – joined the RLD on Thursday. Pandit and Sharma are MLAs from Bulandshahr’s Debai and Shikarpur constituencies respectively. RLD’s national media in-charge Anil Dubey confirmed their induction into the party. At the same, two of their own party MLAs, namely Dalveer Singh and Puran Prakash, also joined the BJP bandwagon.

Dalveer said he took the decision as he wanted to begin poll preparations while the RLD leadership was still not clear about whether the party would opt for an alliance or go it alone.