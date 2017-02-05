Kanpur rally: Those involved in scams, see it everywhere, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi in Kanpur, UP (Source: Express photo) Rahul Gandhi in Kanpur, UP (Source: Express photo)

With the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections less than a week away, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav are holding a joint rally on Sunday at Kanpur. Akhilesh is also expected to address a rally in Poorva, Unnao. On Saturday, the two had held a rally in Agra. Their first joint press conference and maiden road show took place in Lucknow last month. Rahul had also compared the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and Congress with the confluence of the rivers of Ganga and Yamuna that join at ‘sangam’ to form the river Saraswati.

Declaring that their combined objective was to “defeat the fascist forces,” respond to “politics of hate” and counter divisive ideology, the two leaders said that the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance would usher in a “storm of development”. The leaders also released the joint campaign slogan ‘UP oh yeh saath pasand hai’ (UP likes this alliance).

The state will be voting for a new government in a seven-phase election between February 11 and March 8. Out of the 403 assembly seats, the Congress will be contesting in 105 seats and the Samajwadi Party will field its candidates in rest of the 298 seats.

Here are the highlights:

04.55 pm: Let’s stand united against RSS and BJP in UP. Let us give them the clear message that UP is a land of love and there is no place for them to spread their hatred, says Rahul

04.50 pm: After UP elections, PM Modi will realise what the people think of demonetisation. People of UP will not buy your lies, PM Modi, says Rahul

04.48 pm: PM Modi says I am against corruptions. But after demonetisation, there was not a rich man in the queue, no ‘suit boot’ person was seen. The farmers don’t take chequeues, they take cash. PM Modi has created problem for the poor, says Rahul

04.45 pm: You (the public) say PM Modi ‘murdabad’. I know you are angry. Go and vote against BJP and make SP-Congress win 300 seats, say s Rahul

04.42 pm: When SP-Congress will come to power, products will be ‘Make In Kanpur’, ‘Make In Lucknow’, ‘Make In Saharanpur’, says Rahul

04.40 pm: PM Modi speaks about Make In India everywhere but on all the products we se ‘Make In China’, says Rahul

04.38 pm: After his defeat in Bihar, Pm Modi has stopped speaking about Bihar; after his UP defeat he will never speak about UP again, says Rahul

04.35 pm: I’ll reply to PM Modi’s SCAM remark. It’s seva (service), bahaduri (courage), shamta (ability) and modesty, says Rahul

04.32 pm: Those who are involved in wrong jobs see scam everywhere, says Rahul Gandhi

04.30 pm: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s address at the public meeting in Kanpur

04.22 pm: We will introduce metro in Kanpur, says Akhilesh

04.15 pm: Akhilesh Yadav addresses public meeting at Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

