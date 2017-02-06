Ye hui na baat: Samajwadi Party-Congress poll campaign song a hit in Uttar Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav during poll campaign. Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav during poll campaign.

The latest poll campaign song of Samajwadi party and Congress is a huge hit in Uttar Pradesh. Playback singer Amit Mishra, who shot to fame with the famous Buleya song in 2016 blockbuster Ae Dil hai Mushkil, has sung the song, titled Ye Hui Na Baat. It has been written by famous lyricist Raj Shekhar and composed by Krsna Solo. The duo have earlier worked together in films like Tannu Weds Mannu.

The campaign song promotes the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance in UP and praises Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi’s newly formed friendship. It also lists the achievements of Akhilesh government in UP and talks about the youth support for the young chief minister.

WATCH

