Uttar Pradesh elections 2017 live updates: Campaign heats up ahead of phase one

Parties campaigning in Uttar Pradesh are pulling out all stops to woo the electorate, with phase one of the elections just days away. On February 11, 73 assembly constituencies in 15 districts of the state will be going to polls in the first phase. The districts going to polls in the first phase are Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Firozabad, Etah and Kasganj. All eyes are on Noida, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar. In 2013 Shamli and Muzaffarnagar witnessed violent communal clashes between the Jat and Muslim communities. Hundreds were displaced in the riots and many had lost their lives. In Noida, gateway to Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party fielded Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj Singh as their candidate. This led to protests within the party against the top leadership parachuting an “outsider”. Pankaj, however, claimed that he had worked hard for the party in the last 15 years. He was taken under the wing of MoS Culture and Tourism, Mahesh Sharma.

9.14 am: UP CM Akhilesh Yadav to address election rallies in Meerut.

