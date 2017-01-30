Samjwadi Party-Congress alliance: Together for the ride, with ifs & buts

Rahul Gandhi and Akhikesh Yadav during their roadshow in Lucknow Sunday (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Rahul Gandhi and Akhikesh Yadav during their roadshow in Lucknow Sunday (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The cycle and the hand set out together on the streets of Lucknow Sunday, followed by a joint press conference by Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi. There was a synergy; even their black sleeveless jackets were near-identical. “Poore Pradesh mein aandhi hai, Akhilesh sang Rahul Gandhi hai,” went the refrain. This could be dismissed as just spectacle, given that the Samajwadi Party got 22.2 per cent of the vote in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and the Congress just 7.5 per cent. A simple addition could mean little with the SP battling incumbency, traditionally seen as something that drags down fortunes. But it is something beyond the numbers that has brought together two parties with one of the most uneasy relationships in North India’s history.

Uttar (Answer) Pradesh, which had fully endorsed the BJP with 71 seats three years ago, might swiftly be turning into Prashna (Question) Pradesh as analysts and bookies are back to their drawing boards. This unprecedented alliance, irrespective of the results, with the Congress managing more than 100 seats in the bargain, is turning into political experimentation and theatre at its best. What could the SP gain? Akhilesh has scripted a dogged set of moves to shake off his father, a formidable pole in UP politics for more than 25 years, and then reset his party’s electoral machine. SP 2.0 has pushed itself higher onto the national scene by tying up with the Congress, signalling that despite Muayam Singh Yadav’s sidelining, the SP remains solidly “anti-communal” as ever, but without needing to say it in the language the older Yadav used, which alienated as many people as it drew.

For the Congress, the gains can be bigger. It appeared to be slipping in UP after emerging as the single largest party in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls but the crowds in the khaat yatras demonstrated its latent heat, especially when it declared a Brahmin, an ex-CM from a neighbouring state, as the CM candidate. Then, by aligning with the SP, it has added a very significant piece to its jigsaw that is expanding since 2015. Through incremental steps, it has started trying to claw out of the hole it had dropped into in 2014.

The Congress’s idea is to show that it is determined to fight the BJP alone where it sees the contest as one-to-one — Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur this time — but elsewhere, use its relative “smallness” as an asset and play a potential catalyst for keeping the BJP out of power. It is already in power in Bihar with Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad. It also tied up with the DMK and the Left, although it did not win in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Displaying an ability to forge alliances means it wants to be seen as beyond just renewing the UPA; it is now keen to be open about its anxiety to be in power in the states.

Uttar Pradesh, currently puzzling pollsters and politicians spending all their time there, is doing so with good reason. This is a year that marks Mulayam’s 50 years in electoral politics (since 1967) and the 50th anniversary of a big breakthrough in anti-Congress politics that saw at its heart the alignment of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh with Socialists. Mulayam was a beneficiary of that moment and stayed the course for almost five decades. The Samyukta Vidhayak Dals, or SVDs, were the vehicles through which the Jana Sangh made a comeback.

With Rahul and Akhilesh sharing the stage, the story Mulayam was a part of has come full circle. OBCs, or the middle castes with a fundamentally agrarian base and interests, were the first as a social bloc to abandon the Congress in North India. Twinned with an association with OBC parties in Bihar, this realignment comes with the premier vehicle for OBC assertion, the SP, dominated until just recently by Congress’s bete noire Mulayam. What makes it doubly significant is that it has happened not with the Congress compromising with Mulayam but with it actually embracing his son, who has skilfully managed to hold onto the gold in the old, also shed baggage, and revitalise the brand.

Dramatic alliances in UP have shaped the national narrative in the past. In 1993, the now unimaginable SP-BSP alliance got just under 200 seats, again at a time when the BJP was seen as invincible. Then the Congress-BSP alliance of 1996, forged by Narasimha Rao and Kanshi Ram, made far less impact. That is the last time the Congress had a proper pre-poll alliance in UP. So in India’s largest state, which picks 80 MPs (nearly a seventh of the Lok Sabha) and which even today makes the difference to whether the BJP has a majority in the Lok Sabha or not, what will be key to watch is how both Rahul and Akhilesh play it. If Akhilesh can pull his weight, ensure vote transfer happens and thus his re-election, his preeminence as a national leader would be unquestioned.

For Rahul, it is important to be able to sell this as not desperation but part of the complicated story of a Congress comeback. If seen as something carefully plotted, not just as a quest for more MLAs, and if the party is able to craft a narrative of being the single common factor in the fight against a powerful BJP, it would be a tiger worth riding. The respect towards Mayawati in answer to a question Sunday suggests the Congress has an eye on underscoring its desire to go above the framing of the “BJP vs regional satraps” discourse, to keep affirming that any “national” alternative without it is numerically and politically impossible. For a national politics, morphing and changing each day partly due to demographics, partly technology, unmet expectations and a dominant party in power, UP may well offer the lens to both prepare for, and view, 2019.