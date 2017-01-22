Samajwadi Party, Congress make alliance official; ‘we will set an example’

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav.

Ending all their differences over seat sharing, the Samajwadi Party and Congress on Sunday sealed their alliance for the Uttar Pradesh polls. A formal announcement in this regard was made at a joint-press conference, addressed by Congress UP chief Raj Babbar and SP leader Naresh Uttam Patel. After days of tussle, the ruling SP decided to allot 105 seats to the Congress, keeping rest for itself.

“We are happy to announce that the Samajwadi party and Congress will jointly contest the elections in Uttar Pradesh and will make all effort to make Akhilesh Yadav the chief minister for the second time,’ said Patel. “We will contest on all 403 seats. while Samajwadi party will field candidates on 298 seats, Congress will contest on 105 seats,” said Patel.

Expressing hope for good show in the polls, Raj Babbar said the alliance will strive hard for upliftment of poor and development of state. “We hope to win the confidence of people of Uttar Pradesh. If voted to power, the alliance will work to strengthen the law and order situation in the state. I am sure that the alliance will set an example. We will strive hard for upliftment of poor and development of state,” said Babbar.

He said a Common Minimum Programme will be drafted within a week.

Talks between top Congress and SP leaders had been going on for the last several days for but an announcement got delayed as the two parties refused to scale down their demand for the number of seats each would contest.

Earlier in the day, the Samajwadi party released its manifesto and promised a host of schemes for all round development of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

