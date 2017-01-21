Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in trouble over seat sharing: Reports

Lucknow: Media persons and SP party workers standing outside Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence while Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav was meeting his father and uncle Shivpal Yadav in Lucknow on Tuesday. PTI Photo Lucknow: Media persons and SP party workers standing outside Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence while Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav was meeting his father and uncle Shivpal Yadav in Lucknow on Tuesday. PTI Photo

The Samajwadi Party and Congress Party alliance has reportedly not materialised as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday had offered 99 seats to the Congress party as against their demand of at least 115 seats for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, reported news agency ANI quoting sources. Commenting on the status of the alliance, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told ANI that by Sunday morning people will know the outcome. UP CM’s offer came in the backdrop of talks between Samajwadi Party and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday along with a special emissary of Priyanka Gandhi in Lucknow.

SP leader Naresh Agarwal said, “We told them that we can’t contest in less than 300 seats but Congress was adamant as if they are a very influential party in UP.” Meanwhile, BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday slammed the SP-Congress alliance saying that Congress’ attempted tie-up with ruling Samajwadi Party showed its political bankruptcy and will be inimical to party which is “running on oxygen support” in Uttar Pradesh.

She alleged that Congress was kowtowing to Samajwadi Party by accepting “tainted” Akhilesh Yadav as the chief ministerial candiate and claimed several Congress leaders have come to BSP after talks for an alliance between the two parties for the upcoming Assembly polls.

(With PTI inputs)

