SP’s first list of 191 candidates out, Shivpal, Azam Khan’s son, Naresh Agrawal’s son get tickets

A Samajwadi (SP) party worker holds a toy bicycle representing the party’s symbol and a poster of chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, following the Election Commission’s decision to allot the bicycle symbol in Akhilesh’s favour, outside the party’s headquarters in Lucknow, India, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar A Samajwadi (SP) party worker holds a toy bicycle representing the party’s symbol and a poster of chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, following the Election Commission’s decision to allot the bicycle symbol in Akhilesh’s favour, outside the party’s headquarters in Lucknow, India, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

The ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) released its first list of 191 candidates for the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh. The candidate list covers the first three phases of polling on February 11, February 15 and February 19. Former state president Shivpal Yadav, also the arch-rival of chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, has been allocated ticket from Jaswantnagar from where he was victorious last time. The constituency falls in Etawah district and covers Saifai, the native village of SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Some of the other leaders who have been allocated tickets include Arvind Singh Gop, Naresh Agrawal’s son Nitin Agrawal (Hardoi), Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam (Suar), Hassan Rumi (Kanpur Cantt), Sunil Choudhary (Noida) and Gaurav Swaroop (Muzaffarnagar). Gop has replaced Beni Prasad Verma’s son Rakesh Verma, earlier expected to be fielded. The candidate list has covered much of the seats in the districts of Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Aligarh, Mathura, Saharanpur and Bijnor.

The SP, which has announced a tie-up with the Congress, is expected to contest on 300+ seats in the 403-member state assembly. Both the BJP and the BSP have announced their candidate lists for the first phase of elections. It is unclear whether Ajit Singh’s RLD, which has its base in western UP going to polls in the first phase, will ally with the Congress now that the SP candidate list for the region is out.

