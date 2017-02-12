Samajwadi Party candidate Chandrashekhar Kanaujia dies of heart attack during poll campaign

Chandrashekhar Kanaujia Chandrashekhar Kanaujia

In a shocking incident, the Samajwadi Party candidate of Alapur, Chandrashekhar Kanaujia, on Sunday died following a cardiac arrest during election campaigning in Ambedkar Nagar.

He suffered the heart attack during campaign for the second phase of elections after which he was rushed to the nearest hospital where he was declared brought dead. The SP had given ticket to Kanaujia against its sitting MLA Bhim Prasad Sonkar.

