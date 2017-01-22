Samajawadi Party govt symbol of ‘jungle raj’: UP BJP chief Maurya

Dubbing Samajwadi Party government as a symbol of “jungle raj”, UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said that only BJP can bring development in the state while expressing confidence his party would win over 300 seats in the assembly polls. (Source: PTI Photo) Dubbing Samajwadi Party government as a symbol of “jungle raj”, UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said that only BJP can bring development in the state while expressing confidence his party would win over 300 seats in the assembly polls. (Source: PTI Photo)

Dubbing Samajwadi Party government as a symbol of “jungle raj”, UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said that only BJP can bring development in the state while expressing confidence his party would win over 300 seats in the assembly polls. Reacting to the Samajwadi Party poll manifesto announced by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Sunday, Maurya said that SP failed to fulfil the promises it made to the voters at the time of previous elections.

“The goondaism is at its peak in UP. Criminals are getting protection from the government. There is a flood of crimes against women in the state and there is hardly any place in the state where land has not been grabbed by hosting SP’s flag. The development work is at a standstill,” he said.

“SP government has become a symbol of jungle raj,” he said adding, unlike BJP, the SP or BSP cannot take the state on the path of development.

The Samajwadi Party in its manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has promised a slew of schemes for all-round development of the state.

“Akhilesh Yadav had promised in 2012 to distribute laptops to the students who passed 12th exam and tablet devices to the students who passed 10th exam. I want to ask Akhilesh where did that promise go,” he said.

Maurya accused the SP government of “discrimination” on the basis of caste and religion in the implementation of various government schemes.

There are no jobs for youth in the state and small time businessman and traders have migrated from the state as there is no conducive atmosphere for them, he added.

Terming the fight between Akhilesh and his uncle Shivpal Yadav over distribution of tickets in the recent past as “high profile drama,” the state BJP chief said that “people now have no expectations from the party.”

“Akhilesh Yadav has been the most unsuccessful chief minister of the state,” he added.

Rejecting the criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Akhilesh over “achche din” promise, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said there were about 4.50 crore Mudra Bank accounts opened in the state besides another 3.30 crore Jan Dhan accounts.

“We are confident of forming the government and we will come with 2/3rds of the seats in assembly polls,” Singh said.