Sack ‘favourite’ minister, Gayatri Prajapati, if you can’t arrest him: BJP to Akhilesh Yadav

SP candidate from Amethi Gayatri Prasad Prajapati (Source: File/PTI photo SP candidate from Amethi Gayatri Prasad Prajapati (Source: File/PTI photo

BJP UP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday attacked Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, saying that if he cannot get his “favourite” minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati arrested in the rape case, he should at least sack him. Maurya, whose comments come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the SP-Congress combine of chanting “Gayatri Prajapati Mantra”, also said that BJP would get the tainted Prajapati arrested after results of the polls are declared. “If Chief Minister Akhilesh ji cannot ensure the arrest of his favourite minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, then he can sack him (Prajapati),” Maurya said in a tweet.

Referring to March 11, the date when the UP assembly election results would be declared, Maurya said the BJP would put Prajapati behind bars after that. “We would arrest him (Prajapati) after March 11,” Maurya said. On Saturday, the passport of Prajapati, who is a senior UP government minister was impounded and a look-out notice was issued against him, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused SP-Congress of chanting “Gayatri Prajapati Mantra”.

On the directives of the Supreme Court, UP Police has filed an FIR against Prajapati, a senior SP leader, in connection with separate cases of gangrape and attempt to rape another woman and her minor daughter.