RSS leader to contest against ‘outsider’ BJP nominee in Agra

RSS leader from Braj Ashok Lavania Tuesday filed nomination against BJP candidate from Fatehabad Assembly constituency of Agra, protesting the party leadership’s decision to ignore cadre workers and field an outsider. Lavania has filed nomination as an Independent candidate after the BJP denied him a ticket and instead chose Jitendra Verma, a former Samajwadi Party district president.

The leader has been associated with RSS and its offshoots since 1988. He had worked as Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) district secretary for the past 10 years. Earlier, he was Bajrag Dal district convener for 8 years, and had also been ‘Shakha Karyavah’ and ‘Mandal Karyawah’ of RSS for seven years before taking up responsibility of Bajrang Dal.

Last year, Lavania was booked in a case of hate speech during a condolence meet following VHP leader Arun Mahaur’s death. Mahaur was allegedly killed by a group from another community in Agra. A complaint was lodged in March.

“I am contesting as an Independent, not against BJP, but against the decision of BJP leadership that ignored committed workers and gave ticket to an outsider, “Lavania said, adding local workers were also upset over ticket distribution.

He added he had sought ticket in 2012 Assembly elections as well, but could not pursue his application with senior party leaders as he was jailed for two months in 2011 for celebrating Shaurya Diwas on the anniversary of Ayodhya demolition. “I will promise people for restoring Ram Rajya in Fatehabad if elected from here,” Lavania claimed.

“Lavania’s contest could damage votes of BJP, because he has been an active RSS man in the region for a long time, and he is known for pro-Hindutva image. In Braj, BJP gets a sizeable number of votes due to RSS activities,” said a BJP leader.

BJP’s Braj president B L Verma said Jitendra had joined BJP around 7 months ago, and claimed to have no knowledge about Lavania’s nomination.