RSS cadres start massive campaign for BJP in Uttar Pradesh

TO HELP BJP in the Assembly polls beginning next month, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has started a massive campaign, as part of which, its office-bearers and workers from all the 35 offshoots are making door-to-door visits in each constituency, where they are distributing pamphlets that appeal to the people to vote for a “nationalist party”. The message on the pamphlets read — “Rashtrahit me kaam karne wale jo log hain, unke paksh me matdata apna matdaan karein (Voters should vote for those who work for national interest)”. A similar campaign was run by the RSS during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as well.

RSS has already deployed its volunteers in all the 403 Assembly segments of UP, led by one convener and two co-conveners in each constituency. These volunteers have asked to hold coordination meetings with workers of RSS offshoots. Having more than 35 offshoots and affiliate organisations, ABVP, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad and Swadeshi Jagran Manch are known to be those RSS units that have maximum reach among the masses.

“Meetings in all the 82 assembly constituencies in Awadh prant have already been held,” said an office-bearer. He added that more such meetings are being held at nagar, basti, khand and nyay panchayat levels across the state.

Sources said while RSS volunteers have been asked not to campaign by taking the name of BJP during the door-to-door visits, BJP workers would follow Sangh volunteers in informing the voters which is the “real nationalist party”.