RLD to contest in alliance with JD(U), other parties

SPURNED BY Congress and SP, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Friday released a list eight candidates for the UP elections, while maintaining that it will contest all the 403 Assembly seats in alliance with 14 smaller parties, including JD(U).

Sources said these parties included JD(U), AIMIM, Peace Party, Rashtriya Samanta Dal, Rashtriya Apna Dal, Hamari Apni Party, Rashtriya Kranti Party and Bhartiya Vanchit Samaj Party.

“We will contest all the seats in alliance with JD(U) and smaller parties… It was unanimously decided that we will contest all seats… We will field a candidate of the party which is strong in a particular seat,” RLD state unit chief Masood Ahmad announced after a meeting with around 9 parties.

“RLD will declare all candidates for first and second phases on Saturday. On Sunday, we will declare the alliance of 14 smaller parties,” he added. “RLD will also talk to AIMIM and Peace Party,” said Ahmad.

Till Thursday, reports indicated that RLD was hopeful of coming to a seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress. Sources said RLD had demanded 36 seats from Congress.

Congress reportedly offered around 20 seats to RLD chief’s son Jayant Choudhary. But RLD was not prepared to accept anything short of 30 seats, dashing hopes of an alliance.