RLD general secratary Jayant Chaudhary booked for model code violation

RLD general secretary Jayant Chaudhary and party candidate from Shamli, Bijender Malik, have been booked for violation of the model code of conduct in Shamli district, police said on Thursday. The two RLD leaders were booked in connection with their election rally in Kanjerheri village under Babri police station in the said district, they said.

Both Chaudhary, son of RLD chief Ajit Singh, and Malik have been booked for holding public meeting without prior permission from the administration, police said.