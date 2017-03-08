Replied to Governor’s letter, action against guilty will be visible to people in days: Akhilesh Yadav on Prajapati

Akhilesh Yadav on his way to address a press conference at state party office in Lucknow on Tuesday. Vishal Srivastav Akhilesh Yadav on his way to address a press conference at state party office in Lucknow on Tuesday. Vishal Srivastav

TWO DAYS after Governor Ram Naik wrote to Akhilesh Yadav, asking him on what basis Transport Minister Gayatri Prajapati was still a part of his Cabinet, the chief minister on Tuesday said he has replied to the Governor, and that required action would be taken in the next one or two days. Akhilesh was addressing mediapersons at the SP state headquarters on Tuesday. Asked about the delay in the arrest of Prajapati — currently absconding in a case of gangrapae — the CM said: “Doshi agar hai to karyawahi hogi (If he is a guilty, action will be taken).”

Maintaining that the state government would fully cooperate, he claimed: “Action will be taken… will be visible to the public in the next one or two days. Police will take action and the truth will come out.” On the Governor’s letter, he said: “A reply has been sent… If the media wants to read the letter, it should take the same from the Governor.” A day before the last phase of polling, Akhilesh said he had worked hard in UP, drawing an analogy with students “who revise more succeed in examinations”. “I toured the entire state and worked hard and held rath yatras as well in the past. I feel that those who revise more succeed in examinations,” he said.

Akhilesh claimed that he wants to stay in Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh to complete the projects that his government had started. “Those who have come from outside would have left Varanasi by now. We are still in UP,” Akhilesh said in a dig on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers camping in Varanasi for election canvassing. “Hamara koi Dilli walla sapna nahi hai (I don’t dream about Delhi),” he added.

Targeting Modi on his promise of developing Varanasi on the lines of Kyoto, Akhilesh said: “I would accept even if at least 5 per cent area of Varanasi was developed like Kyoto… When SP comes to power again after elections, I will appeal to the PM to present the Centre’s Detailed Project Report for Varanasi… the state government will cooperate in the development of the city.”

Attacking the PM for raising the “power failure” issue, Akhilesh claimed those areas that have already voted are not experiencing powercuts.

On March 4, while addressing a rally in Varanasi, the PM had said: “Those who speak lies every day… when they were going to temple in Varanasi, power supply was interrupted.”

The remark referred to Akhilesh, his wife Dimple and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi visiting Kashi Vishwanath Temple on March 4. “That day, in the temple, as prayers were to be held, someone mistakenly switched off the lights instead of fans… The PM made this an issue too,” said the CM.

Akhilesh also said that BJP leaders were presenting “wrong facts” about incidents of crime in the state. “Most crimes were taking place in BJP-ruled states… BJP leaders should visit the 1090 helpline office in Lucknow to get to know what work the police were doing,” he said.

Taking on BJP, Akhilesh said: “The SP government has worked on the ground and has a lot of achievements. We have also given our outline of what we will do in our next regime… We want to know what BJP wanted to do? Which expressway do they want to construct? What has the Centre done for women’s security?… Only SP could take the state forward.”

On BSP chief Mayawati, who on Monday had attacked him for terming her party as “pattharwali party”, Akhilesh said: “My bua (aunt) does not bless anyone without taking cash… I invite her to my place for a cup of tea before March 11 and see the difference in stones there and ones used by her… Peeping in others’ home is not a good habit.” Mayawati had claimed that Akhilesh had used stones brought from abroad to build his house.

Earlier, he addressed a rally at Alapur in Ambedkar Nagar, where polling has been rescheduled for March 9. While the constituency was scheduled to vote on February 15, SP candidate Chandrashekhar Kanaujia died of heart attack on February 12 while campaigning.