UP elections 2017: BJP urges EC to replace top UP officials

THE BJP on Monday accused top officials in Uttar Pradesh of “partisan behaviour” and urged the Election Commission of India (EC) to replace them to ensure “free and fair” elections in the state.

A delegation of party leaders, including senior ministers, met EC officials to demand the removal of Chief Secretary, DGP and Additional DGP in the state from their respective positions. Along with the three top officers, the party also demanded that District Magistrates of Rampur, Firozabad and Meerut should also be replaced, accusing them all of “partisan behaviour”.

A three-member BJP delegation comprising Union ministers Venkaiah Naidu, Nirmala Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi met EC officials on Monday and submitted their memorandum. The first phase of polling in UP is slated for February 11.

The recent spurt in crime, wherein anti-social elements have unleashed a reign of terror “on behalf of the ruling party”, is evidence enough that state authorities are hand in glove with the ruling party, Naidu told reporters after meeting the commission officials.

The party claimed in its complaint that the selection of current DGP was controversial as he was appointed by superseding eight “competent” officers. The party also demanded deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in sensitive districts. There are various DMs in the state who have been in their current posting for longer than four years, which is a clear violation of EC’s norms, so they all should also be replaced, the party said.