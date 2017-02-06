Replace ‘partisan’ UP Chief Secretary, DG, ADG police: BJP to EC 

Union Minister M Venkaih Naidu (File Photo) Union Minister M Venkaih Naidu (File Photo)

Just days before Uttar Pradesh goes to poll for the first phase, BJP on Monday moved Election Commission against Chief Secretary, Director General and Additional Director General Police demanding they be replaced in order to ensure “free and fair elections” in the state. Along with the three top officers, the party also demanded that District Magistrates of Rampur, Firozabad and Meerut should also be replaced, accusing them all of “partisan behaviour”.

A three-member delegation of the party — Union Ministers Venkaiah Naidu, Nirmala Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi–met EC officials and submitted their memorandum. The recent spurt in crime wherein anti-social elements have unleashed a reign of terror “on behalf of the ruling party” is evidence enough that the state authorities are hand-in-glove with the ruling party, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu told reporters after meeting the commission officials.

“The party has filed a complaint against Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary, DG and ADG (law & order) of the state police to the Election Commission, as they are indulged in partisan behaviour, they should be replaced for conducting free and fair elections in the state,” Naidu said. In view of “deteriorating” law and order, a feeling of fear has gripped the state and permeated the BJP’s rank and file, Naidu said, adding these three officials and DMs of Rampur, Firozabad and Meerut, should be replaced with “non-partisan” officers.

Naidu further said it is an “open secret” that state DG police had also “taken side” with one faction of SP during party’s internal fight. The selection of current DG Police was controversial as he was appointed by superseding eight competent officers, the BJP claimed in its complaint to the commission. The party also demanded deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in sensitive districts. There are various DMs in the state who have been in their current posting for longer than four years, which is a clear violation of EC’s norms so they all should also be replaced, the party said.

Complaining that there is “pattern of delay or denial” in giving permissions and approvals to the party’s candidates and district units, BJP said this is still going on despite an advice in this regard was issued by the state Chief Electoral Officer. Since there is no ban on displaying party symbols on the motor vehicles for campaigning, BJP asked EC to issue an advisory in this regard to various state government officials, who are not allowing this. The state goes to poll in seven phases starting February 11.