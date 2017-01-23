Rashtriya Lok Dal releases 4th list of candidates for UP polls

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh. (PTI) Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh. (PTI)

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Monday released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election spanning ten constituencies, mostly for the first phase of polls. The prominent seats for which candidates have been announced include Meerut, Agra North, Fatehpur Sikri and Tundla. Those who have made to it the fourth list include Shahnawaz Rana from Khatauli, Yashveer Singh from Siwalkhas, Sanjeev Pal from Meerut, Umesh Verma from Agra North and Brijesh Chahar from Fatehpur Sikri, a party statement said.

Besides them, Manoj Kumar Yadav got ticket from Atrauli, Gendalal Chaudhary from Hathras, G P Pushkar from Tundla, Abdul Qadir from Tilhar and Ram Ashrey Verma from Zafrabad, it said. All these constituencies will go to polls during phase-I of the election, except for Tilhar and Zafrabad, where the polls will be held during phase-II and VII, respectively.

With Monday’s announcement, the Ajit Singh-led party has so far released names of 71 candidates, mostly for the phase I and II of the polls. Having failed to strike a deal with the Samajwadi Party or Congress in the crucial state polls, RLD had announced that it will field candidates on all the 403 Assembly seats in alliance with JD(U) and 10 smaller parties.

In the last UP Assembly elections in 2012, RLD, which claims to wield power in western UP, had contested 40 seats and managed to win nine seats while forfeiting deposit on 20. The polling for 73 Assembly seats in phase-I will be held on February 11, while for the 67 seats in phase-II on February 15. Uttar Pradesh will go for polls in seven phases beginning February 11. The last dates for filing nominations for the first and second phases are January 24 and 27, respectively. The election results will be out on March 11.