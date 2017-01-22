RLD names 35 more candidates for UP polls

Rashtriya Lok Dal Chief Chaudhary Ajit Singh on way to address party workers at state party head office in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Rashtriya Lok Dal Chief Chaudhary Ajit Singh on way to address party workers at state party head office in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Saturday released another list of 35 candidates after the Samajwadi Party refused to ally with it and the party’s talks with the Congress failed to materialise. The party had declared eight candidates on Friday. In the list declared on Saturday, RLD has fielded candidates on 13 seats where it had contested in alliance with Congress in the 2012 UP polls.

When contacted, RLD national general secretary Trilok Tyagi said: “RLD will not forge an alliance with Congress. They held held talks with top SP leaders, including Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav during the last few weeks but an alliance could not materialise.”

He added that RLD would contest on all seats in UP in alliance with Janata Dal (U), Janata Dal (S), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Bahujan Samaj Swabhiman Sangharsh Samiti (BS4) and other smaller parties. The group will contest elections under the leadership of RLD national president Ajit Singh, said Tyagi.

RLD had won nine seats in the 2012 UP elections, when it had contested 46 seats in alliance with the Congress. All these nine seats are scheduled to go for polls on February 11 — the first phase of elections.

Congress’ Gajraj Singh had won from Hapur and Dilnawaz Khan from Syana in alliance with RLD in 2012. On Saturday RLD fielded Anju Muskan from Hapur and Sunil Singh from Syana. SP too has declared candidates for both seats.

Bhagwan Sharma alias Guddu Pandit was given a ticket from Bulandshahr and his brother Mukesh Sharma from Shikarpur. The two had left SP two days ago to join RLD.

From Barkhera in Pilibhit, the party has fielded Swami Pravaktanand, who had contested the 2012 polls from the same seat on a BJP ticket. The BJP has refused him a ticket this time.