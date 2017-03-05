Rajnath Singh holds UP govt responsible for poor state of affairs

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo) Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of not undertaking any developmental works in the state, “despite UP getting the highest share of funds from the Centre”.

Addressing an election rally, Rajnath said, “Despite UP getting the highest share of funds from the Centre, no developmental work has been undertaken in the state.”

Taking a jibe at CM Akhilesh Yadav, Singh said, “UP CM had promised 24-hour power supply in the state. But, the administration is such that there is no power supply, yet people are getting the electricity bills.”

Attacking SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Union Home Minister said, “Till a few days back, SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav was attacking the Congress, but his son has now entered into an election alliance with the Congress. SP has for the first time entered into a poll pact with a political party, which it has been opposing throughout its life.”

In a lighter vein, Singh remarked, “A cot (khaat) is meant for sleeping, and not for holding meetings (apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi’s khaat sabha).”

Rajnath also mentioned that father (Mulayam) has punctured the cycle, while uncle (Shivpal) has broken the chain of the cycle.

“During the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the country’s economy became robust, but the Congress has brought it down,” he remarked.

Commenting on the BSP, Rajnath said, “The health of the elephant has deteriorated, as earlier the elephant used to eat Peepal leaves. But, now it has started eating currency notes.”

The ‘do or die’ campaign for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, covering 40 assembly seats in seven districts, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, will come to a close tomorrow.

The seven districts going to polls in this phase are Ghazipur, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Bhadoi and Sonebhadra.