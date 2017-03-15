Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar offers to resign

UP Congress chief Raj Babbar offered to quit from party post. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) UP Congress chief Raj Babbar offered to quit from party post. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Accepting responsibility for the crushing defeat in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, state Congress president Raj Babbar offered to resign from his post. “I take responsibility for party’s defeat and have offered to resign from my post,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying. Babbar was appointed as the state chief just before the state went to polls. He replaced Nirmal Khatri in 2016.

Out of the 105 seats it contested in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, the Congress managed to win only in seven constituencies. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi could stop the grand old party’s decline in the state despite holding joint roadshows and rallies with former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. The party’s vote-share has also considerably eroded in this election. In the 2012 assembly polls, it managed to win just 28 seats.

