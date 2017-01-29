Rahul Gandhi’s top quotes at Congress-Samajwadi Party joint conference

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Addressing the SP-Congress alliance’s first joint press conference on Sunday, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi said that the merger between the two parties was historic and it will serve as an answer to politics of division and hate. Expressing his happiness over the alliance, Gandhi said that he and SP national president Akhilesh Yadav have known each other for a long time and enjoy a close political and personal relationship. In an indirect reference to the most-recent turf war within the party, Gandhi said that Akhilesh Yadav is a good leader but was not allowed to work before.

Here are the top quotes by Rahul Gandhi at SP-Congress press conference:

* We want to end the politics of anger perpetuated by RSS-BJP.

* This SP-Congress partnership is an answer to politics of division and hate.

* Akhilesh Yadav is a good leader but he was not allowed to do work in UP.

* Alliance is a confluence of Ganga with Yamuna river. The Saraswati river of progress will flow from here.

* Priyanka has always been of tremendous help to me…she will decide whether she has to campaign.

* In the words of PM Modi, the alliance will lead to 3 Ps: Progress, Prosperity, and Peace.

* Prime Minister Modi is number 1 in his party. There is no number 2.

* We will fight together and the SP-Congress alliance will come to power in UP.

* Party’s campaign strategy will not be revealed: Rahul Gandhi on whether Sonia Gandhi and/or Mulayam Singh Yadav will campaign

