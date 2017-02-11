Rahul Gandhi’s counter to PM Modi’s raincoat remark: ‘He likes to peep into people’s bathrooms’

Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express photo) Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express photo)

In Lucknow to release the Congress-SP alliance’s 10-point agenda, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘raincoat’ comment, saying that he can do whatever he likes whether it is reading people’s horoscopes or peeping into bathrooms.

“He likes to rake up people’s janam patris, he only knows how to Google things, he likes to peek into bathrooms. Let him do that…this election will give him a strong response,” Gandhi said at the event, attended by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

PM Modi had on Wednesday said in Rajya Sabha that former prime minister Manmohan Singh knows the art of taking a bath wearing a raincoat.

“Bathroom mein raincoat pehen kar ke nahana, yeh kala to Doctor Saab hi jaante hain aur koi nahin jaanta hai (Only Dr Saab knows the art of bathing while wearing a raincoat in the bathroom),” the prime minister had said inviting strong responses from opposition leaders.

Targeting Singh, Modi had said: “It’s probably the only time in the country’s 70-year history that one man was involved in most of the financial decisions taken over 35 years. For 30 to 35 years, Manmohan Singhji had a lot of influence on the country’s economic policies. Even though there were many scams, there was not a single corruption charge against him.”

PM Modi, at a rally on Friday, had also said that he knows all about Congress, so they should hold their tongue. He attacked Rahul Gandhi, saying that if one does a Google search, the maximum number of jokes would be on a Congress leader known for childish acts. The same Congress leader, he said, has been embraced by Akhilesh Yadav.

Modi said, “… agar aap computer par jayein or google par dekhein shayad kisi neta par utne chutkule nahi honge jitney in Congress ke neta par hain. Unka bolchaal ka dhang…aur wo aisi harkatein karte they ki Congress ke varishtha neta bhi 10 foot door rehte they. Jinse unki khud ki party ke neta kinara karte they, Akhilesh ji aapne usko gale laga liya.”

At the press conference in Lucknow, Gandhi further entailed the challenges that lay ahead for the government in UP, attacking PM Modi on the promises he made during the 2014 elections. “The biggest challenge in India is giving employment to youth. This year, unemployment has risen. PM Modi has not been able to fulfil his promises. PM talks about surgical strikes but the largest casualties have happened in our security forces,” Gandhi said.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd