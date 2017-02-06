Rahul Gandhi rallies LIVE updates: Congress VP to campaign in Aligarh, Shamli, Mathura

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting. (PTI Photo) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting. (PTI Photo)

Days before polling begins in Uttar Pradesh, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is set to address three rallies in the state in Aligarh, Shamli and Mathura on Monday. The Congress vice-president’s rally in Aligarh comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a campaign rally for Bharatiya Janta Party in the city’s Exhibition Grounds.

Rahul Gandhi, along with his alliance partner Samajwadi Party president and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, held a rally in Kanpur on Sunday where he said that because of anxiety, the PM was using acronyms like ‘SCAM’ and speaks whatever comes in his mind. He was referring to Modi’s speech at a public meeting in Meerut on Saturday where he said that ‘SCAM’ stood for ‘Samajwadi (party), Congress, Akhilesh and Mayawati’.

After holding two joint rallies, Akhilesh and Rahul will campaign in separate constituencies. The SP chief is set to hold rallies six rallies in Sitapur. UP will vote between February 11 and March 8, in seven phases. Election results will be declared on March 11.

